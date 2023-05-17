Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 4.8%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.82. 109,694 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 423,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHAT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 99,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,423.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $25,001.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at $822,423.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,919 shares of company stock worth $191,177 and have sold 6,907 shares worth $54,598. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

