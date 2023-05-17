Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 4.6%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.66 and last traded at $32.99. 882,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,075,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

