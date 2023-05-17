Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) were down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 106,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 657,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Embecta Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.80.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.77 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,598,000. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embecta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,867,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embecta

(Get Rating)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.