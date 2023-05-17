Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Down 6%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 120,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 328,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Hesai Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $26,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $15,749,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,376,000. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,718,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

