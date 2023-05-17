Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Down 10%

Shares of Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) fell 10% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.33. 149,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 327,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Vinco Ventures Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,974,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,051,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 254,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,033,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 898,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,986,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 69,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 262.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,470,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,789,159 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.