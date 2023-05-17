Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $19.69. 193,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 993,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 233.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,729 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $146,734.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 406,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,507.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after acquiring an additional 805,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after acquiring an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,435,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

