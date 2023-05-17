Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) shot up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.53. 149,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 339,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $790.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

See Also

