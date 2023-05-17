RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.38. Approximately 110,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 456,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAPT. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendye Robbins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,951. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares during the last quarter.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

