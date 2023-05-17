WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 79,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 43,575 shares.The stock last traded at $59.59 and had previously closed at $59.55.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,829,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,871,000 after buying an additional 161,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 587,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 533,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 9.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 513,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

