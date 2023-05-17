BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 7.5%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 190,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 553,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get BRC alerts:

BRC Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRC

BRC Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.