Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) rose 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.54 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 282,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 687,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after acquiring an additional 96,215 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 86,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 96.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

