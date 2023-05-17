Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 38,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 39,689 shares.The stock last traded at $31.56 and had previously closed at $31.40.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $584.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 33,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

