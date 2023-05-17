Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 288,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 191,181 shares.The stock last traded at $12.58 and had previously closed at $12.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prime Medicine from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Prime Medicine news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 373,411 shares of company stock worth $5,009,526.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 764.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

