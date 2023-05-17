Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.47. Aspira Women’s Health shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 34,248 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 1.0 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
