Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Short Interest Update

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 8,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cronos Group Stock Performance
Cronos Group stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRON. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.44.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
