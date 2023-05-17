Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.47. Aspira Women’s Health shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 34,248 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

