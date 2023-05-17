Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.59, but opened at $3.47. Aspira Women’s Health shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 34,248 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
