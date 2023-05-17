CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Short Interest Up 5.8% in April

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 501,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSG Systems International stock opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $66.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CSG Systems International

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

