DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 47,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

DISH Network Trading Down 1.4 %

DISH opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. DISH Network has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $23.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 4,100,000 shares of company stock worth $35,317,000 over the last ninety days. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Featured Articles

