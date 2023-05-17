Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Short Interest Down 10.1% in April

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the April 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 666,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $31.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.35, a current ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $1,573,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $85,094.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 103,000 shares of company stock worth $2,908,070 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $15,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

