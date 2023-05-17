Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s previous close.
TME has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Price Performance
Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
