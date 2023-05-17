Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the stock’s previous close.

TME has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 561,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

