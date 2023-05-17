Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3346 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Cosan’s previous — dividend of $0.26.

Cosan Trading Down 3.0 %

Cosan stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Cosan has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cosan by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,187,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,320,000 after buying an additional 126,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cosan by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 106,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cosan by 73.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 103,350 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cosan by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cosan by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 144,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cosan Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cosan from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Articles

