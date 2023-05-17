Woodward, Inc. (WWD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Woodward has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 20.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Woodward has a 12-month low of $79.26 and a 12-month high of $116.24.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Woodward by 859.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Woodward by 611.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,735 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Woodward by 37.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $1,583,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

