Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 206.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

NYSE:HIW opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,319,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,978,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,518,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,309,000 after buying an additional 61,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,974,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,728,000 after buying an additional 476,481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

