Frenkel Topping Group Plc (FEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Frenkel Topping Group Price Performance

FEN stock opened at GBX 68 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.22. Frenkel Topping Group has a 12-month low of GBX 58 ($0.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 79.20 ($0.99). The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of £86.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,790.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Frenkel Topping Group

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Richard Fraser acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($21,295.25). Corporate insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

