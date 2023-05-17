Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Declares Dividend of GBX 16.50

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DPLM opened at GBX 2,980 ($37.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The company has a market capitalization of £3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,884.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.69. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,090 ($26.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,022 ($37.86). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,709.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,766.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on DPLM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($32.57) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($42.59) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.35) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diploma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,944.29 ($36.88).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

