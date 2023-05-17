Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 15th

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Columbia Banking System has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% annually over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.4 %

COLB opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $429.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after buying an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,503,384 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,486.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after buying an additional 1,112,642 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.