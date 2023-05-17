SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SFL has a payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. SFL has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.28.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. SFL had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFL shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SFL by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

