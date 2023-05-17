CT Real Estate Investment (CRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.51 million for the quarter.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
