First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 23rd

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest has a dividend payout ratio of 54.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Northwest to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.39. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 66,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

