Premium Brands Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$98.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.84. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$105.32.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.66%. Analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.1172871 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Premium Brands Company Profile

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$124.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$98.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$118.30.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

