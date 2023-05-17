Premium Brands Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Shares of PBH stock opened at C$98.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$98.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.84. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$77.36 and a 12 month high of C$105.32.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.66%. Analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.1172871 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
