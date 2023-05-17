Huntington National Bank Purchases 182 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CFR stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.55 and a 12-month high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, for a total transaction of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,989.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,989.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.