Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its holdings in Public Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.78.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA opened at $288.85 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

