Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,575 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 157,500.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

