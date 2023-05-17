Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 8.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in STERIS by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in STERIS by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on STE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

STERIS Price Performance

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $207.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.28 and its 200-day moving average is $188.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 194.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $236.10.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.