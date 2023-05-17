Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

NYSE:TRP opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

