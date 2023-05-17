Huntington National Bank Sells 205 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $62,023,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after acquiring an additional 289,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,941.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 158,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 153,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,492.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 124,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 123,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMC stock opened at $195.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $199.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

