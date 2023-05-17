Huntington National Bank Sells 205 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $110,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,226,645.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,927 shares in the company, valued at $23,084,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $1,130,112.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,480,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,162 shares of company stock worth $19,624,844. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $97.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

