HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,709,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 406.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after buying an additional 238,014 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 148,148 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,055,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,407,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

