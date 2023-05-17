Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Trimmed by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Articles

