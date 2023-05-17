HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Sergio Mancilla sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $44,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $46,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,677 shares of company stock valued at $112,788. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.