HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $311,000 Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Shares of CYBR opened at $144.64 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.16.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

