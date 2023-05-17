HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,276 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of First Bank worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bank Price Performance

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. First Bank has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $197.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.73.

First Bank Dividend Announcement

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). First Bank had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

First Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Further Reading

