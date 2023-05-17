HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,350,000 after purchasing an additional 256,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,708,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $824,668,000 after purchasing an additional 159,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 950,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 69,042 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 788,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.43 and a 12-month high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.