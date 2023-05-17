Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,805.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.69 per share, with a total value of $100,805.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,563.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,159,448 shares of company stock worth $47,345,633 in the last 90 days. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Ares Management Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,547,000 after buying an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARES opened at $81.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

