Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognex Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Cognex during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Cognex by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.41. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Further Reading

