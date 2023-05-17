Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4,008.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 411,048 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth $1,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $80.75 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $99.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.73 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading

