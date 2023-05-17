Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.42.

Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

