Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.42.
Several brokerages recently commented on UBER. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69.
Insider Activity
In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.3% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
