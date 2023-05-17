ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $703.82.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get ASML alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,650,000 after buying an additional 996,949 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ASML by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after purchasing an additional 809,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after purchasing an additional 463,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $481,596,000 after buying an additional 450,586 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Price Performance

About ASML

Shares of ASML stock opened at $652.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $642.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.59.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.