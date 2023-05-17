AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.50.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

AMETEK Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $144.56 on Friday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also

