Brokerages Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Target Price at $45.14

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.14.

A number of research firms have commented on OTEX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. Open Text has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Open Text by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its position in Open Text by 1,955.1% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

